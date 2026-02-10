Asset Statements of Chief Advisor and All Advisors Released

The asset statements of the chief advisor, all advisors, and individuals of equivalent status in the interim government, along with their spouses, have been released. This disclosure was made through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday (February 10).

The notification states that in accordance with the gazette published by the Cabinet Division on October 1, 2024, the asset declarations for June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2025, belonging to the advisors of the interim government, individuals of equivalent status, and their spouses, have been made public.

Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, in his address to the nation two weeks after assuming office in August 2024, promised that his government would release the asset statements of all its advisors within the shortest possible time.

He had stated, “The current government has adopted a clear stance against corruption. All our advisors will disclose their asset statements within the shortest possible time. Subsequently, this will be made regular and mandatory for all government officials as well.”

