EC Issues New Guidelines on Mobile Phone Use at Polling Stations

The Election Commission (EC) has imposed specific restrictions on mobile phone use at polling stations in view of the upcoming Thirteenth National Parliament Election and referendum scheduled for February 12. While five categories of individuals, including presiding officers and specific members of law enforcement agencies, are allowed to use mobile phones, assistant presiding officers and polling officers have been prohibited from doing so.

The directive, signed by Md. Shahidul Islam, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, was issued on Tuesday (February 10).

As per the EC’s decision, only five types of individuals will be allowed to carry or use mobile phones while on duty at polling stations. These are: the Presiding Officer or the official in charge of the respective polling station; the Chief Police Officer responsible for the security of the center; two specific Ansar members using the ‘Election Protection 2026’ application; local and foreign journalists engaged in collecting election news and observers (subject to following Policy 2025); and contesting candidates, their election agents, and general voters.

Assistant Presiding Officers, Polling Officers, and Polling Agents working at polling stations will not be allowed to carry mobile phones under any circumstances. Additionally, other members of law enforcement agencies (excluding the Police In-charge and specific Ansar members) will also be subject to this prohibition.

The Election Commission has stated that in the interest of protecting the secrecy of the vote, no individual—be it a voter or an official—will be allowed to use mobile phones in the secret compartment (marking place). This decision has been taken to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of the voting process. All concerned are requested to strictly adhere to these instructions.

Copies of this directive have already been sent to all relevant departments, including the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser, Public Security Division, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The Commission has instructed field-level officials to take necessary measures to ensure a free and fair election on February 12.