Holy Moon Sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr Tomorrow

The holy Shawwal moon has been sighted in the sky of Bangladesh. As a result, Holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Saturday (April 21).

According to relevant sources, the Shawwal moon was sighted in Cox’s Bazar on Friday (April 20) at 6:16 PM.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries had announced their Eid date based on moon sighting on April 18. As the Shawwal moon was not sighted on that day, the holy month of Ramadan completed 30 days there.

Consequently, Holy Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Middle Eastern countries on Friday (April 20).