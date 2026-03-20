Home » Holy Moon Sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr Tomorrow
FeaturedNational

Holy Moon Sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr Tomorrow

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

The holy Shawwal moon has been sighted in the sky of Bangladesh. As a result, Holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Saturday (April 21).

According to relevant sources, the Shawwal moon was sighted in Cox’s Bazar on Friday (April 20) at 6:16 PM.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries had announced their Eid date based on moon sighting on April 18. As the Shawwal moon was not sighted on that day, the holy month of Ramadan completed 30 days there.

Consequently, Holy Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Middle Eastern countries on Friday (April 20).

You may also like

Prime Minister Greets Nation on Holy Eid-ul-Fitr

Iran Claims Drone Attack on Israel’s Ministry of Internal Security

Bangladesh Among Three Countries Facing Highest Risk

Moon Not Sighted in Bangladesh, Eid on Saturday

The Prime Minister is Not Moving into Jamuna

20-Kilometer Traffic Jam on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More