Biman Bangladesh Airlines Receives Grand Reception in Pakistan After 14 Years

After 14 long years, direct flight operations have resumed between Pakistan and Bangladesh. On Thursday (January 29), at 8 PM, Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ first flight, BG-341, departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Karachi. Upon its arrival at 11 PM local time, the aircraft was greeted with a traditional water canon salute. 150 passengers traveled on the inaugural flight.

According to a Geo News report, the inaugural flight was seen off by Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Advisor to the Bangladesh Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider, and other senior officials from both countries.

The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka stated in a press release that the resumption of direct flights after a 14-year hiatus marks a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity, communication, and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Bangladesh’s Advisor to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism stated that the launch of the Dhaka-Karachi route will boost regional connectivity, develop the tourism sector, and strengthen direct people-to-people contact.

He announced that the number of flights would be increased in phases, and fares would be reduced to make travel more accessible for the general public. He also expressed hope that people from Bangladesh would visit Pakistan to enjoy its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and diverse cuisine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Haider also addressed the event. Recalling the vision of Dr. Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he stated that strengthening connectivity between the two countries was a key objective of the leadership. He further mentioned that during Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Dhaka last August, both countries agreed to swiftly launch direct flights.

Source: Geo News.