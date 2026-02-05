Two Football Stars Celebrate Birthdays Today

Today marks the birthday of two of the world’s most talked-about footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. Though from different countries, both were born on the same day, February 5th. On this day, Ronaldo celebrates his 41st birthday, while Neymar turns 34.

Numerous fans have extended birthday wishes to the two world-class footballers. It is speculated that both might retire from their respective national teams after playing in this year’s World Cup.

While Ronaldo is getting older, Neymar theoretically has the opportunity to play in another World Cup. However, due to recurring injuries, Neymar has spent a significant portion of his career sidelined. Consequently, analysts believe this World Cup could be Neymar’s last.

Neymar is reportedly struggling to secure a place in the squad for the upcoming World Cup. He is currently undergoing recovery sessions after an operation. The star footballer is working diligently to prove his fitness to Ancelotti before next month’s friendly matches.

On the other hand, Ronaldo is in excellent form. Portugal is expected to enter the upcoming World Cup under his leadership. However, there are recent rumors of him potentially leaving Al Nassr.