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Awami League Activities Banned as Bill Passes in Parliament

by newsdesk
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All activities of the Awami League have been declared banned in the country. The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) 2026 Bill was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) on Wednesday (April 8) afternoon.

Following the passage of the bill, the government announced that this measure has been taken to maintain the country’s security and peace. According to the amended law, any political party in the country found to be involved in terrorism or violent activities can have its operations suspended or banned.

More to follow…

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