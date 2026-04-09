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Interim Government’s 13 More Ordinances Passed into Law

by newsdesk
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In the first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament, 13 more crucial ordinances issued by the interim government have now been converted into full-fledged laws. On Wednesday (April 8), on the 11th day of the session, these bills, introduced by ministers and state ministers of the respective ministries, were passed unanimously after a voice vote.

Among the passed bills, the most discussed was the amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act, which provides legal protection for participants in the July mass uprising and lays the legal groundwork for banning the Awami League as a political party.

The bills passed in the morning session on this day include: ‘Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2026’, ‘Government Accounts Audit Act, 2026’, ‘Protection and Conservation of Fish (Amendment) Act, 2026’, ‘Sheikh Hasina Rural Development Academy Jamalpur (Amendment) Act, 2026’, and ‘Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Amendment) Act, 2026’.

Additionally, the bills passed in the afternoon session are: ‘July Mass Uprising (Protection and Liability Determination) Act, 2026’, ‘Repeal of Security for the Family Members of the Father of the Nation Act, 2026’, ‘Spatial Planning Act, 2026’, ‘Abandoned Houses (Supplementary Provisions) Act, 2026’, ‘Special Security Force (Amendment) Act, 2026’, ‘Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Amendment) Act, 2026’, ‘Bangladesh Private Export Processing Zone (Repeal) Act, 2026’, and ‘Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2026’.

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