Two-Week Ceasefire, ‘Long-Term Peace’ Agreement Under Discussion

US President Donald Trump has announced that major bombing in Iran will be suspended for two weeks, and the United States has entered into a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran.

Trump stated that this ceasefire would take effect on the condition that Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed it is “immediately effective” and applicable to Lebanon and other areas. However, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Lebanon was not included in its scope.

Trump wrote in his social media post, “I am suspending attacks and bombing in Iran for two weeks,” referring to it as a “bilateral ceasefire.” He added, “We have received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which could serve as a credible basis for negotiations.”

Iran responded by stating that it would cease defensive attacks if attacks against it stopped. Trump told the French news agency AFP, “Iran’s uranium will be ‘fully secure’.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced that negotiations would begin in Islamabad on Friday and continue for two weeks to finalize the details of the agreement. The purpose of these discussions is to finalize Iran’s 10-point proposal, which includes:

Maintaining Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

Recognition of nuclear enrichment

Lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions

Cessation of US fighter deployments

Release of seized funds

Making all agreements binding according to the constitution

Under the agreement, Iran and Oman have been permitted to charge fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, meaning Iran will use the funds for reconstruction.

Israel also expressed support for the ceasefire but warned that Lebanon was not included in its scope.

Following the ceasefire announcement, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Jerusalem and the central and southern regions of Israel. The explosions injured three children in the southern town of Tel Sheva.

Additionally, Iran continues to launch attacks on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Source: The Times of Israel, AFP