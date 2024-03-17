Bangabandhu’s 104th birth anniversary being celebrated

The nation is celebrating the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman coinciding with the National Children’s Day-2024 today in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents – Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The nation is celebrating the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety.

Bangladesh missions abroad have also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.

In observance of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages yesterday afternoon paying glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The day is a public holiday.

Marking the birth anniversary and the National Children’s Day, the national flag is hoisted atop all buildings of the government, semi government, autonomous and private organizations as well educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry has taken elaborate programmes marking the anniversary.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tributes to Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Different organizations, including the Awami League, will pay homage to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city’s Dhanmondi-32.

A discussion will also be held at Tungipara today. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join it as the chief guest.

The prime minister, as well, will provide Tk 5,20,000 among the 104 brilliant students in Gopalganj district, marking the Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary.

Apart from this, various programs will be held throughout the day in Tungipara and elsewhere across the country.

Different political, social and cultural organizations have also drawn up elaborate programmes marking the day.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations are airing special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees.

Awami League (AL) has drawn up elaborate programmes marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day today.

On the occasion, the national and party flags is hoisted at 6:30am today at the Dhanmondi’s Bangabandhu Bhaban, party’s central office and its other offices across the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait at Bangabandhu Museum, the historic house of Dhanmondi road no. 32.

Later, party leaders led by Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay their respects at the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 10 am.

They will participate in milad and dua mahfil.

On the occasion, prayers will be offered and milad mahfil will be held in all mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Zohr prayers and all places of worship as part of the nationwide special prayer programme.

Special prayers will also be held at Sabujbagh Dharmarajika Buddhist Maha Bihar at 10am and a prayer meeting will be held at the Dhakeshwari Temple at 11.30am by the Hindu community.

Separate prayers will also be held at the International Buddhist Bihar situated in the city’s Merul Badda area at 6pm by the Buddhist community and at Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7 at Senpara, Pawarta, Mirpur-10) at 6pm by the Christian community.

Besides, a discussion will be organized on behalf of the party at Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon on Monday. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the programme.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has requested the countrymen, party leaders and workers to participate in all programmes to celebrate the day with due dignity.