Kotha Koiyo Na – Coke Studio Bangla – Season 2

The song was first heard in the voice of Hashim Mahmud a few days ago. Instantly it went viral on social media. Then Coke Studio Bangla brought new music again ‘Dekha Na Dile Bandhu Katha Kaiyo Na’. And listening to more songs with this song, the question came to mind, why is Bengali so thirsty for ‘dekha’?

KothaKoiyoNa is the sound of two hearts having a conversation – one is written by the modern urban poet Hashim Mahmud, while the other is an excerpt from the ancient folk ballad – Maimansingha Gitika – known as the Eastern Bengal Ballads in English, it is a collection of folk ballads from Mymensingh in Bangladesh. Shiblu and Aleya Begum take turns in singing, like exchanging dialogues where the modern urban folk lyrics finds answers from the traditional voices rooted in earthen Bangla folk ballad of Maimansingha Gitika.

The duality of the song is not limited to the lyrics alone, but goes on to the composition of the music too. The eclectic music producer Emon Chowdhury has left no stone unturned when it came to using Bangladeshi wind and stringed instruments for this song. Starting with the leaf-flute in the beginning to the grand orchestration of the Sarinda and Mymensingh Geetika chorus in the end, he has juxtaposed the Bangladeshi traditional sound of east with the modern instruments of the west. Creating a #RealMagic musical where everything is in a conversation with one other.

Season produced & curated by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob

Music Composed and Produced by @emonchowdhury5574

Dekha Na Dile Written by Hashim Mahmod

Baro Mashe Baro Ful Re Collected by Mymensingh Geetika

Mixed and Mastered by Shafiq (M Records Studios)

ARTISTS

Arfan Mredha Shiblu: Vocals

Aleya Begum: Vocals

Emon Chowdhury: Sitar & Mandolin

Mithun Chakra: Drums & Percussion (Rhythm Arrangement)

Geet Team: Sumi Sarker, Safiya, Asma Sarkar, Lata Dewan, Shanaj Sarkar

Choir: Antora Mondal, Momo, Claris

Sumon: Flute

Golam Rabbani: Patar Bashi

Xonex: Piano/keys

Resalat Rasheed: Bass

Shuvro: Electric Guitar

Tomal: Acoustic Guitar

Bashi Mohan: Dholki

Avijit Chakraborty: Dholok

Kasem: Dhak

Sajol, Akash: Dhol

Shibu: Dogor

Raju: Mandira

Roop Kumar: Duggi

Shujon Dewan, Afsana Akter, Polash Dewan, Innema Roshni: Violin

Tanvir Tori: Cello

Shounak Debnath Wreek: Sarangi

Delowar, Sohrab Hosen, Manik, Roshid, Porosh: Sarinda

Kotha Koiyo Na Song Lyrics In Bengali :

বারো মাসে বারো ফুল রে

ফুইট্টা থাকে ডালে রে,

এই পন্থে আইসে নাগর

পড়তি সন্ধ্যা কালে রে,

দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো

চান্দেরও সমান।

ফুল ফুটেছে গন্ধে সারা মন

ফুল ফুটেছে গন্ধে সারা মন,

তুমি আমার কত যে আপন

দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু

কথা কইয়ো না,

দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু

কথা কইয়ো না।

বারো মাসে বারো ফুল রে

ফুইট্টা থাকে ডালে রে,

এই পন্থে আইসে নাগর

পড়তি সন্ধ্যা কালে রে,

কোন বা দেশে থাকে ভোমরা

কোন বাগানে বসে,

কোন বা ফুলের মধু খাইতে

উইড়া উইড়া আসে,

দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো

চান্দেরও সমান,

দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো

চান্দেরও সমান।

হাউশের পিরিতি করিলাম আমি

প্রেমই জীবন প্রেমই মরণ,

এই তো জানি।

পাখি উড়ে গেলে তার

ডানাতে কি ভয়,

উড়ে উড়ে যাচ্ছে সবাই

বেদনারই ক্ষয়।

দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু

কথা কইয়ো না,

দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু

কথা কইয়ো না।

ফুল ফুটেছে গন্ধে সারা মন

ফুল ফুটেছে গন্ধে সারা মন,

তুমি আমার কত যে আপন

দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু

কথা কইয়ো না,

দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু

কথা কইয়ো না।

বারো মাসে বারো ফুল রে

ফুইট্টা থাকে ডালে রে,

এই পন্থে আইসে নাগর

পড়তি সন্ধ্যা কালে রে,

কোন বা দেশে থাকে ভোমরা

কোন বাগানে বসে,

কোন বা ফুলের মধু খাইতে

উইড়া উইড়া আসে,

দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো

চান্দেরও সমান,

দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো

চান্দেরও সমান।

দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু কথা কইয়ো না (Kotha Koiyo Na) লিরিক্স :

Baro mase baro phul re

Fuitya thake daale re

Ei ponthe aisey nagor

Porti sondhya kaale re

Dekhite sonar nagor go

Chandero soman

Ful futeche gondhe sara mon

Tumi amar koto je apon

Dekha na dile bondhu kotha koiyo na

Baro mase baro phul re

Fuitya thake daale re

Ei ponthe aisey nagor

Porti sondhya kaale re

Kon ba deshe thake bhomra

Kon bagane bose

Kon ba phuler modhu khaite

Uirya uirya ashe

Dekhite sonar nagor go

Chandero soman

Hausher piriti korilam ami

Premi jibon premi moron

Ei toh jani na

Pakhi ure gele taar

Danate ki bhoy

Ure ure jacche sobai bedonari khoy

Dekha na dile bondhu katha koiyo na