Kotha Koiyo Na – Coke Studio Bangla – Season 2

The song was first heard in the voice of Hashim Mahmud a few days ago. Instantly it went viral on social media. Then Coke Studio Bangla brought new music again ‘Dekha Na Dile Bandhu Katha Kaiyo Na’. And listening to more songs with this song, the question came to mind, why is Bengali so thirsty for ‘dekha’?
KothaKoiyoNa is the sound of two hearts having a conversation – one is written by the modern urban poet Hashim Mahmud, while the other is an excerpt from the ancient folk ballad – Maimansingha Gitika – known as the Eastern Bengal Ballads in English, it is a collection of folk ballads from Mymensingh in Bangladesh. Shiblu and Aleya Begum take turns in singing, like exchanging dialogues where the modern urban folk lyrics finds answers from the traditional voices rooted in earthen Bangla folk ballad of Maimansingha Gitika.
The duality of the song is not limited to the lyrics alone, but goes on to the composition of the music too. The eclectic music producer Emon Chowdhury has left no stone unturned when it came to using Bangladeshi wind and stringed instruments for this song. Starting with the leaf-flute in the beginning to the grand orchestration of the Sarinda and Mymensingh Geetika chorus in the end, he has juxtaposed the Bangladeshi traditional sound of east with the modern instruments of the west. Creating a #RealMagic musical where everything is in a conversation with one other.
বারো মাসে বারো ফুল রে
ফুইট্টা থাকে ডালে রে,
এই পন্থে আইসে নাগর
পড়তি সন্ধ্যা কালে রে,
দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো
চান্দেরও সমান।
ফুল ফুটেছে গন্ধে সারা মন
ফুল ফুটেছে গন্ধে সারা মন,
তুমি আমার কত যে আপন
দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু
কথা কইয়ো না,
দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু
কথা কইয়ো না।
বারো মাসে বারো ফুল রে
ফুইট্টা থাকে ডালে রে,
এই পন্থে আইসে নাগর
পড়তি সন্ধ্যা কালে রে,
কোন বা দেশে থাকে ভোমরা
কোন বাগানে বসে,
কোন বা ফুলের মধু খাইতে
উইড়া উইড়া আসে,
দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো
চান্দেরও সমান,
দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো
চান্দেরও সমান।
হাউশের পিরিতি করিলাম আমি
প্রেমই জীবন প্রেমই মরণ,
এই তো জানি।
পাখি উড়ে গেলে তার
ডানাতে কি ভয়,
উড়ে উড়ে যাচ্ছে সবাই
বেদনারই ক্ষয়।
দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু
কথা কইয়ো না,
দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু
কথা কইয়ো না।
ফুল ফুটেছে গন্ধে সারা মন
ফুল ফুটেছে গন্ধে সারা মন,
তুমি আমার কত যে আপন
দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু
কথা কইয়ো না,
দেখা না দিলে বন্ধু
কথা কইয়ো না।
বারো মাসে বারো ফুল রে
ফুইট্টা থাকে ডালে রে,
এই পন্থে আইসে নাগর
পড়তি সন্ধ্যা কালে রে,
কোন বা দেশে থাকে ভোমরা
কোন বাগানে বসে,
কোন বা ফুলের মধু খাইতে
উইড়া উইড়া আসে,
দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো
চান্দেরও সমান,
দেখিতে সোনার নাগর গো
চান্দেরও সমান।
Baro mase baro phul re
Fuitya thake daale re
Ei ponthe aisey nagor
Porti sondhya kaale re
Dekhite sonar nagor go
Chandero soman
Ful futeche gondhe sara mon
Tumi amar koto je apon
Dekha na dile bondhu kotha koiyo na
Baro mase baro phul re
Fuitya thake daale re
Ei ponthe aisey nagor
Porti sondhya kaale re
Kon ba deshe thake bhomra
Kon bagane bose
Kon ba phuler modhu khaite
Uirya uirya ashe
Dekhite sonar nagor go
Chandero soman
Hausher piriti korilam ami
Premi jibon premi moron
Ei toh jani na
Pakhi ure gele taar
Danate ki bhoy
Ure ure jacche sobai bedonari khoy
Dekha na dile bondhu katha koiyo na