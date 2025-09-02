Devastating Landslide Wipes Out Entire Village in Sudan, Over 1,000 Dead

A devastating landslide has killed more than 1,000 people in a Sudanese village. The village, located in the Marra mountain region of southern Sudan, has been completely wiped out. The situation is so dire that only one person from the village is reported to have survived.

The Sudan Liberation Movement, or the army, reported the incident on Monday (September 1).

The landslide occurred on August 31 following heavy rainfall. A local group leader in the area confirmed the tragedy in a statement.

The group, which controls the Darfur region, has appealed to the United Nations and other international organizations for assistance in retrieving the bodies of men, women, and children buried under the debris. They confirmed that the entire village has been obliterated.

Many people had taken refuge in the mountainous Darfur region due to the ongoing conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The area is so remote that food and medicine are already scarce.

Because of the civil war that has been ongoing for two years, more than half of Sudan’s population has been displaced. Seeking safety, many fled to this region, only to lose their lives in the natural disaster.