Bangladesh named Economist’s ‘Country of the Year 2024’

The Economist, a London-based prestigious magazine, has declared Bangladesh the country of the year for 2024, referring to the “recognition of the efforts of student-led street protests” that toppled an autocratic regime.

The prestigious magazine made the announcement on its website on December 19, saying “Our winner is Bangladesh, which also overthrew an autocrat.”

Syria became the runner-up in recognition of ending half a century of depraved dynastic dictatorship by ousting Bashar al-Assad on December 8 last.

The Economist highlighted that in August, student-led street protests forced out Sheikh Hasina, who had ruled the country of 175m for 15 years, and described how a daughter of an independence hero became repressive, rigging elections, jailing opponents and ordering the security forces to shoot protesters.

“Huge sums of money were stolen on her watch.”

Bangladesh has a history of vengeful violence when power changes hands. Yet the transition has so far been encouraging. A temporary technocratic government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel peace prizewinner, is backed by students, the army, business and civil society. It has restored order and stabilised the economy, according to the magazine.

In 2025 it will need to repair ties with India and decide when to hold elections-first ensuring that the courts are neutral and the opposition has time to organise.

“None of this will be easy. But for toppling a despot and taking strides towards a more liberal government, Bangladesh is our country of the year,” the Economist says.