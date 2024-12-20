বাংলা
Friday, December 20, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Bangladesh named Economist’s ‘Country of the Year 2024’
World News

Bangladesh named Economist’s ‘Country of the Year 2024’

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 3 views 1 minutes read

The Economist, a London-based prestigious magazine, has declared Bangladesh the country of the year for 2024, referring to the “recognition of the efforts of student-led street protests” that toppled an autocratic regime.

The prestigious magazine made the announcement on its website on December 19, saying “Our winner is Bangladesh, which also overthrew an autocrat.”

Syria became the runner-up in recognition of ending half a century of depraved dynastic dictatorship by ousting Bashar al-Assad on December 8 last.

The Economist highlighted that in August, student-led street protests forced out Sheikh Hasina, who had ruled the country of 175m for 15 years, and described how a daughter of an independence hero became repressive, rigging elections, jailing opponents and ordering the security forces to shoot protesters.

   

“Huge sums of money were stolen on her watch.”

Bangladesh has a history of vengeful violence when power changes hands. Yet the transition has so far been encouraging. A temporary technocratic government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel peace prizewinner, is backed by students, the army, business and civil society. It has restored order and stabilised the economy, according to the magazine.

In 2025 it will need to repair ties with India and decide when to hold elections-first ensuring that the courts are neutral and the opposition has time to organise.

“None of this will be easy. But for toppling a despot and taking strides towards a more liberal government, Bangladesh is our country of the year,” the Economist says.

   

 

You may also like

Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Italy ready to engage with Syria, urges ‘maximum caution’: PM

What Kind of Relationship Does India Want with Bangladesh: Jaishankar Explains

Zelensky says grateful for Trump’s ‘strong resolve’ to end war

Syria rebel leader says will announce ‘list’ of former officials wanted for torture

War monitor says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

National polls by June 30, 2026 as per CA’s roadmap: Shafiqul
Italy ready to engage with Syria, urges ‘maximum caution’: PM
Ramos-Horta lauds Prof Yunus’s role in combating global poverty
CA for joint efforts to build prosperous, well-governed Bangladesh

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More