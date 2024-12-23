বাংলা
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
National

Govt condemns defamation of FF Abdul Hai

The interim government has strongly condemned the defamation of Freedom Fighter Abdul Hai at Chauddagram in Cumilla district, calling for not taking law into own hands.

“We strongly condemn the defamation of Freedom Fighter Abdul Hai at Chauddagram on Sunday,” said a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing today.

The police and local administration have been asked to launch an investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book, it said.

Local police have said Hai is an accused of nine cases, including murder.

   

“We ask all to refrain from taking the law into their own hands,” the statement read.

