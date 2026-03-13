Prime Minister to Inaugurate Shahapara Canal Excavation on Monday

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the excavation program of 53 canals across the country from Kaharol Upazila in Dinajpur. He is scheduled to inaugurate this program from Shahapara in the Upazila on Monday (March 16).

Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Minister A.Z.M. Jahid Hossain disclosed this information on Friday (March 13) after inspecting the Shahapara-Balarampur canal.

During this time, the Minister was accompanied by State Minister for Water Resources Farhad Hossain, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Akhtaruzzaman Mia, Dinajpur Members of Parliament Manjurul Islam, Sadiq Riaz and Syed Jahangir Alam, Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Islam, Additional Chief Engineer of BWDB (Northern Region) Sarfaraz Banda, and other relevant officials.

The Minister stated that the canal re-excavation program has been undertaken as part of BNP’s electoral promises. Many canals dug during the time of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman have now become silted up. The initiative has been taken to strengthen the canal-dependent economy, including developing irrigation systems, fish farming, and duck rearing, through the re-excavation of these canals.

Jahid Hossain informed that approximately 3.5 lakh people will benefit from the excavation of this nearly 12-kilometer long canal in Shahapara. This will provide protection from excessive flooding and ensure irrigation facilities during the dry season.

Jahid Hossain stated that this program will be implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, and BADC. He added that not only excavation, but also programs for protecting canal banks, constructing embankments, and tree planting will be undertaken. Arrangements will be made for the scientific use of canal water to increase agricultural production and improve the economic condition of the local people.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s visit, the Minister informed that, if everything goes according to plan, he will arrive in Syedpur by air on March 16. From there, he will proceed to Shahapara in Kaharol to inaugurate the canal excavation program and address a rally. Afterward, he will visit the graves of his maternal grandparents and aunt at Faridpur graveyard in Dinajpur town. Later, he will participate in an Iftar with local dignitaries and political leaders.