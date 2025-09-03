Bangladesh-Netherlands Third T20I Abandoned Due to Rain

The third and final T20I between Bangladesh and the Netherlands was abandoned due to persistent rain, denying the Tigers a chance to complete a series whitewash.

Bangladesh had already secured the three-match series with back-to-back victories in the first two games. A win in the last match would have given them a clean sweep, but rain intervened to spoil those plans.

Before the interruption, Liton Kumar Das powered Bangladesh to 164 for 4 in 18.2 overs with a blistering innings. He smashed 73 runs off 46 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes.

Nurul Hasan Sohan contributed an unbeaten 22 off just 11 balls with two sixes, while Zakir Ali Anik remained not out on 20 from 13 balls, striking a four and a six.

Earlier in the evening at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the Netherlands had won the toss and opted to field first.

Despite the washed-out finale, Bangladesh had already sealed the series win with consecutive victories in the first two matches.