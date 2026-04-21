BCB Announces T20 Squad with Surprises; Taskin, Mustafiz Excluded

The Bangladesh team has arrived in Chattogram to play the final match of the three-match ODI series. The T20 battle will commence right after this series-deciding match. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already announced the squad for the first two T20Is against New Zealand. Experienced bowlers like Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have not been included.

On Tuesday (April 21), the BCB announced a 15-member squad for the first two T20Is. Both matches will be held in Chattogram.

Experienced bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have been rested for the first two matches of this series. Taking this opportunity, Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saklain, who performed brilliantly in the last BPL, are set to make their T20I debut.

Both of them performed exceptionally well for Rajshahi. Ripon took 17 wickets in 8 matches, while Saklain secured 9 wickets in 9 matches. Now they have the opportunity to prove themselves in international cricket.

In addition to Taskin and Mustafiz, Nahid Rana has also been rested from pace bowling. As a result, Tanzim Sakib and Shoriful Islam will lead the bowling attack in the first two T20Is. Pace-bowling all-rounder Saifuddin will also be with them.

Meanwhile, the BCB has not made many changes to the batting order. The Tiger team management has placed its trust in Liton, Tamim, Saif, Emon, and Hridoy.

Bangladesh squad for the first two T20Is: Liton Kumar Das (Captain), Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Saif Hassan (Vice-Captain), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Saif Uddin, and Abdul Gaffar Saklain.