Good News from Actress Tanjin Tisha

Popular television actress Tanjin Tisha, who began her career through fashion shoots and ramp modeling, has become a household name with her acting talent. Alongside her acting career, she is also very active on social media.

In a recent interview at an event, Tisha shared a proud personal moment. She said, “This is the loveliest moment in my life. My mother has received recognition as an ideal mother for the second time.”

Expressing her gratitude, Tisha added, “Every artist’s success is built on the sacrifices and responsibilities of their parents. Whatever I am today, it is only because of my mother. Receiving such an honor for her means more to me than anything else.”

Sharing good news with her fans, the actress said, “What my fans want, I also want the same. I have always waited for high-budget, quality projects. I try to choose selectively and work only in meaningful projects.”

She further revealed, “Very soon, I will be seen on the big screen. Whatever I am today is because of my fans. I believe I have genuine fans who always support me, and I am deeply grateful for their love and encouragement.”