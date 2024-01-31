বাংলা
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
National

Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia keen to enhance bilateral ties further

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 2 minutes read

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia today expressed keen interest to take the existing excellent bilateral relations to upper level further. The interest was expressed when President of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibraheem Al Sheikh called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhwat Moon briefed the reporters after the meeting.

According to Moon, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia share a rich and longstanding historical relationship rooted in religious, cultural, and economic bonds.

She said as Bangladeshi Muslims, Saudi Arabia, being the birthplace of Islam and having two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, has a special place in our hearts.

“Thousands of Bangladesh people perform the Holy Hajj and the Umrah for religious purposes,” she added.

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction over the recent development activities, reforms, and emerging role of Saudi Arabia on the global issues under the visionary leadership of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Ibraheem Al Sheikh congratulated the Premier on her reelection.

He said Saudi Arabia was always with Bangladesh and it has historical long-lasting relationship with Dhaka.

He lauded the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina for the unprecedented development of Bangladesh.

“Prime Minister’s leadership is exemplary and imitable,” Moon quoted President of the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as saying.

He also conveyed the greetings of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the Prime Minister.

Welcoming the greetings, Sheikh Hasina also greeted the Crown Prince.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.

