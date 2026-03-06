Home » Interim Government Did Not Discuss Foreign Treaties With Us
Interim Government Did Not Discuss Foreign Treaties With Us

by newsdesk
Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman stated that no discussions were held with his party regarding the agreements made by the interim government with various countries. This comes despite claims from the government that major political parties were consulted on these agreements.

He announced this in a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday (March 6) afternoon.

In the post, the Jamaat Amir said that during the tenure of the previous interim government, the government finalized several agreements with various countries. Unfortunately, no discussions were held with their party regarding these agreements.

He further stated that they had repeatedly demanded that just as the government held dialogues with political parties on nationally important issues in the absence of parliament, it should also have consulted political parties and made decisions on crucial matters like international treaties. However, the then-government did not give importance to their demand.

Emphasizing the party’s clear stance on the matter, he said there was no room for ambiguity.

Recently, Khalilur Rahman, the Foreign Minister of the new government and former National Security Advisor of the previous government, stated that the US Trade Representative had spoken with the heads of our two major parties before the elections.

They had agreed to it. It’s not as if we kept this agreement in the dark.

