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Target to Reach a Trillion-Dollar Economy by 2034: Finance Minister

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Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury announced that an initiative has been taken to distribute 5 million Family Cards initially, with the aim of achieving equitable socio-economic development and sustainable state capacity building.

He presented this information in his speech to the National Parliament on Friday (April 10).

The Finance Minister further stated that ‘zombie projects’ – those not very important for public interest and unfunded for a long time – have been identified. Necessary steps are already being taken to cancel these projects.

He also informed that a target has been set to elevate Bangladesh to a trillion-dollar economy by 2034 through planned economic reforms and effective initiatives.

He said that the government is implementing various programs to strengthen social protection and ensure inclusive growth, of which the Family Card distribution program is a part.

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