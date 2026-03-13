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Bangladesh Suffers Crushing 128-Run Defeat Against Pakistan

by newsdesk
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Before rain intervened, Bangladesh had lost 3 wickets for 27 runs in 6.3 overs. Consequently, when play resumed, Bangladesh’s new target became even more challenging.

Under the DLS method, Bangladesh’s target to beat Pakistan was set at 243 runs in 32 overs. This meant Liton-Hridoy’s team needed to score 216 runs in the remaining 25.3 overs. However, losing wickets at regular intervals, Mehidy Miraz’s side was eventually bowled out for a mere 114 runs.

With a massive 128-run victory, Pakistan leveled the series. Earlier, in the first ODI, Bangladesh had secured a convincing 8-wicket victory after bowling out the visitors for just 114 runs. Today, Friday, in the second match, the hosts were also dismissed for the identical score of 114. Liton Das was the top scorer for the team with 41 runs, while Towhid Hridoy contributed 28 runs. Haris Rauf and Maz Sadaqat of Pakistan each claimed 3 wickets.

More details coming soon…

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