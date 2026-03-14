Iran Attacks US Aircraft at Saudi Base

The war situation in the Middle East is taking an increasingly dangerous turn. Following a series of attacks on various US bases and installations in Saudi Arabia, five US Air Force refueling aircraft were damaged in an Iranian attack while stationed at the country’s critical ‘Prince Sultan’ airbase.

The Wall Street Journal reported this information on Friday (March 13), citing two US officials. The report was carried by Reuters.

According to the report, a powerful missile attack was recently launched by Iran on the Saudi base. During the attack, US aircraft on the runway and in hangars sustained hits. However, sources confirmed that the aircraft were not completely destroyed and are currently undergoing repairs through special arrangements. No US soldiers or civilians were reported killed in this attack.

According to military analysts, refueling aircraft are essential for powering fighter jets in the air during wartime. By attacking these aircraft at Prince Sultan Airbase, Iran has essentially challenged the long-term operational capabilities of the US Air Force in the Middle East.

The Wall Street Journal stated that while the base’s defense systems were active during the attack, some damage could not be avoided due to the intensity and large number of missiles.

Previously, in response to a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28, Tehran has now adopted a strategy of ‘all-out war’. According to Iranian authorities, approximately 1,300 of their citizens were killed and more than 10,000 injured in the February 28 attack. To avenge these massive casualties, Iran is carrying out retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries with US military bases in the Middle East.