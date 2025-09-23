France and Five European Nations Officially Recognize Palestine Ahead of UN General Assembly

Amirul Islam, New York: In a major diplomatic move ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, France and five other European nations have officially recognized Palestine as an independent state. The announcement was made at a high-level meeting in New York, organized with the support of Saudi Arabia. The six countries are France, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated, “The time has come to take decisive steps toward implementing the two-state solution. We are recognizing Palestine as a state and calling on all parties to work toward peace.”

Currently, around 147 of the 193 UN member states have recognized Palestine. The decision by these six new countries strengthens support for Palestinian statehood in the Western world.

The announcement comes at a time of growing global concern over Israeli attacks and violence in Gaza. Spain, Norway, and Ireland had previously recognized Palestine, and Spain has also imposed some economic sanctions on Israel.

Analysts say that recognition by an influential country like France will increase diplomatic pressure on Israel and could revive international talks on implementing the two-state solution.

At the meeting, Saudi Arabia and France also proposed forming a “renewed Palestinian Authority” to take administrative control of Gaza, along with deploying an international peacekeeping force to help with reconstruction and security.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking via video message, called on all countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to do so and renewed his demand for full UN membership.