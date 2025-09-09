Mother and Daughter Murdered in Comilla Over Exorcism, Traditional Healer Arrested

In Comilla city, a traditional healer was arrested for the murder of a mother and her daughter, who had called him to perform a ritual to exorcise a spirit. The victims are Sumaiya Afrin (23), a university student, and her mother Tahmina Begum (52). The accused, Mobarok Hossain (29), was apprehended late Monday night.

Police reported that Mobarok Hossain serves as a caretaker at Babus Salam Jame Mosque and practices traditional healing himself. He had been visiting Tahmina Begum and her family for the past month. On Sunday (September 7), Tahmina invited Mobarok to her home to exorcise the spirit affecting her daughter.

According to the police investigation, Mobarok attempted to assault Sumaiya Afrin. During the struggle, Tahmina Begum intervened to protect her daughter. Mobarok then strangled Tahmina Begum first and subsequently her daughter. After the killings, he fled with four mobile phones and a laptop from the house.

Police immediately launched an investigation and identified Mobarok using CCTV footage from nearby areas. He was later arrested in the Dhormopur area. Superintendent of Police Nazir Ahmed Khan confirmed that preliminary findings indicate the murders were carried out by Mobarok alone, but the investigation is ongoing.

Following the discovery of the bodies, students staged a protest at the Superintendent of Police’s office, demanding swift investigation and arrest of the perpetrators. They raised slogans such as: “Why is my sister’s killer still free?”, “Shame on the administration”, and “We demand justice.”

Tahmina Begum’s elder son has filed a murder case against unidentified persons. Authorities have begun the legal process to bring the arrested Mobarok before the court.