Government Working for Hajj Pilgrims, PM Announces Further Cost Reduction

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman officially inaugurated this year’s Hajj activities. On Friday night (April 17), he visited Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Ashkona Hajj Camp in the capital, where he exchanged greetings with the pilgrims.

The Prime Minister first arrived at the Hajj camp at 10:50 PM, exchanged pleasantries with the pilgrims, and inaugurated a medical camp. Later, he boarded the first Hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, spoke with the passengers, and prayed for their safe journey. At this time, he requested the pilgrims to pray for the well-being of the country and the nation.

The first Hajj flight departed for Saudi Arabia at 12:20 AM with 418 passengers. The Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that a total of 14 flights would operate on the first day, including 6 flights from Biman Bangladesh Airlines, along with flights from Saudia and Flynas.

According to government data, a total of 78,500 people from Bangladesh will perform Hajj in 2026. Of these, 4,565 will go under government management, and the remaining 73,935 will travel through private Hajj agencies. As per the agreement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will transport 50 percent of the total passengers, while Saudia and Flynas will carry the rest.

Minister of Religious Affairs Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad and senior officials from relevant ministries were present at the inaugural ceremony. They stated that initiatives have been taken this year to manage the Hajj operations more systematically than before, and no irregularities will be tolerated.

The Prime Minister stated that Hajj preparations were largely complete when the government took charge. Nevertheless, initiatives were taken to reduce costs, which resulted in a reduction of approximately BDT 12,000 in this year’s Hajj package. He expressed hope for further cost reduction and alleviation of pilgrim suffering through improved management in the future.

Subject to moon sighting, the holy Hajj is scheduled to take place on May 26. Return flights will commence from May 30 and continue until July 1 after the Hajj.