Barcelona top La Liga; Arsenal lead Premier League

In La Liga, FC Barcelona have claimed the top spot after a dramatic victory, while in the Premier League, Arsenal have risen to the summit of the standings.

Barcelona 2 : 1 Girona

On Saturday (18 October), Barcelona hosted Girona FC at the Olympic Stadium. They took the lead in the 13th minute when Pedri broke through the defence and scored. Girona equalised in the 20th minute through Axel Witsel after Barcelona failed to clear a corner properly. The score remained 1-1 going into the half.

In the second half, Barcelona dominated and mounted several attacks. In the 61st minute, a goal from Pau Cúpersí was ruled out for a foul. Then, in stoppage time, Ronald Araújo scored a late winner — and, in celebration, pulled off his shirt to receive a yellow card. Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was also shown a yellow card for his reaction to the referee, meaning he will miss the next match. The win lifted Barcelona to 22 points, one ahead of second-placed Real Madrid (on match-day fewer) in the La Liga table.

Arsenal 1 : 0 Fulham

In the English Premier League, Arsenal travelled to Fulham FC and secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal by Leandro Trossard in the 58th minute. Although Arsenal had dominance, they struggled with finishing, and the match was goalless at half-time. The win took Arsenal to 19 points from eight games, moving them to the top of the Premier League standings.