Home » Pakistani Band Jal to Rock Dhaka Again
Entertainment

Pakistani Band Jal to Rock Dhaka Again

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

After a long wait, the popular Pakistani band Jal is set to return to Dhaka for another performance. The band, which previously played in Dhaka last year, officially announced their return via social media on Friday (17 October).

Lead vocalist Gohar Mumtaz shared two stories on his Facebook page: one saying “Dhaka, are you ready?” overlaid on a cityscape, and another showing a guitar-playing animated image under the Bangladeshi flag with the text “Dhaka, are you ready? Gohar Mumtaz & Jal band coming to Dhaka. See you soon.”

This will be the band’s third performance in Dhaka. The organisers of the event have not yet been publicly confirmed, though a local promotional agency has acknowledged the band’s scheduled arrival. A formal announcement including concert date and venue is expected soon.

Formed in 2002 by Atif Aslam and Gohar Mumtaz, Jal achieved significant success with their debut album Aadat in 2004. The current lineup of the band includes Gohar Mumtaz, Amir Azhar and Salman Albert.

You may also like

A New Resolve for Nadia Afrin Mim: Her Future Thoughts on Her...

Actress Anushka Arrested for Forcing Newcomers into Prostitution

Good News from Actress Tanjin Tisha

New Movie Featuring Mouri Mahdi

After months of COVID-closed doors, Boyle Heights’ Casa steps forward

Olivia Rodrigo and the Weeknd lead American Music Award nominees

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More