Pakistani Band Jal to Rock Dhaka Again

After a long wait, the popular Pakistani band Jal is set to return to Dhaka for another performance. The band, which previously played in Dhaka last year, officially announced their return via social media on Friday (17 October).

Lead vocalist Gohar Mumtaz shared two stories on his Facebook page: one saying “Dhaka, are you ready?” overlaid on a cityscape, and another showing a guitar-playing animated image under the Bangladeshi flag with the text “Dhaka, are you ready? Gohar Mumtaz & Jal band coming to Dhaka. See you soon.”

This will be the band’s third performance in Dhaka. The organisers of the event have not yet been publicly confirmed, though a local promotional agency has acknowledged the band’s scheduled arrival. A formal announcement including concert date and venue is expected soon.

Formed in 2002 by Atif Aslam and Gohar Mumtaz, Jal achieved significant success with their debut album Aadat in 2004. The current lineup of the band includes Gohar Mumtaz, Amir Azhar and Salman Albert.