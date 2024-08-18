Some 626 different citizens took shelter at cantonment: ISPR

total of 626 citizens including political leaders, judges, police officers, officials of the civil administration and different public universities took shelter in the cantonments due to life threat amid deterioration of law and order situation across the country during political transition on August 5.

Under the situation, some 626 different professionals including 24 political leaders, five Judges, 19 officials of the civil administration, 28 police officers, 487 members of Bangladesh Police from different hierarchies, officials of different public universities along with twelve different persons and fifty-one families were allowed to take shelter at different cantonments, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release said here today.

With the development of the law and order situation, some 615 persons have left the cantonments, said the release, adding that so far four of the asylum seekers have been handed over to the law enforcing agencies based on allegations or cases following after proper legal process.

At present, a total of seven persons, 3 of them sheltered along with their families-are staying at the cantonment. “All the information so far have been provided to the concerned ministry on behalf of the Bangladesh Army”, the release added.

Under the situation, Bangladesh Army is working impartially and professionally with a target to uphold the rule of law and resist extra-judicial activities along with improving the law and order situation.

Peoples have been requested not to pay heed to any rumors and be patient and provide cooperation during this time. Bangladesh Army is always with the people and will remain at their side, the ISPR noted.