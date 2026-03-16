BCB Announces Schedule for New Zealand Series

Bangladesh has kicked off its international mission by defeating Pakistan in a home ODI series. Now, their target is the series against New Zealand. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already announced the schedule for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

All matches of the series will be held in Dhaka and Chattogram. The New Zealand team will arrive in Dhaka on April 13 and begin their tour with the ODI series.

The first ODI of the series will be played at Mirpur Stadium on April 17. The second ODI will be held at the same venue on April 20. The third and final ODI of the series will be played at the Shaheed Bir Shrestha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on April 23. All ODI matches will start at 2:00 PM.

The T20I series will commence from Chattogram. The first two T20I matches will be held at the ODI venue on April 27 and 29, starting at 6:00 PM. After the first two matches, the teams will return to Dhaka, and New Zealand’s tour will conclude with the third and final T20I match at Mirpur on May 2.

New Zealand last toured Bangladesh in 2023, playing a two-match Test and a three-match ODI series. The Kiwis last played a T20I series on Bangladeshi soil in September 2021, losing the five-match series 3-2.