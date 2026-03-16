Iran will soon celebrate victory: Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran will soon celebrate victory. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he stated that Iran seeks a permanent end to the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, in a manner that prevents any enemy from daring to attack again in the future.

Araghchi clarified that Iran has neither sent any messages nor requested a ceasefire. He stated, “We do not seek war, but the conclusion of this conflict must be such that the very thought of renewed aggression does not cross the minds of our enemies.”

He had previously conveyed the same statement to CBS News, emphasizing that not requesting a ceasefire does not equate to desiring war. Rather, the objective is to prevent the recurrence of attacks.

Araghchi stated that at the end of last month, the United States and Israel launched renewed attacks against Iran, and in response, Iran retaliated by targeting their strategic and critical objectives. He claimed that in the preceding phase, the enemies were compelled to ‘unconditionally surrender’ and subsequently had to appeal for a ceasefire.

He further noted that the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Khamenei, died in this conflict, an event being viewed as a ‘medal of honor’ for his long struggle. Additionally, many ordinary citizens, including high-ranking officials, have been killed.

The Foreign Minister stated that the period since the beginning of the war has been challenging, but the nation’s resistance and counter-attacks are a source of pride for the country. He mentioned that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but this passage is closed to the nation’s enemies and those involved in aggression.

According to Araghchi, the enemies have already realized the kind of nation they are confronting—a nation that does not hesitate to defend itself and is prepared to continue fighting for an extended period if necessary.