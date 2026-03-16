Netanyahu’s New Video Also Fake, Death Rumors Intensify

Amidst widespread rumors surrounding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a new video of him has sparked significant discussion on social media. Many users claim that the video may have been created using artificial intelligence (AI), further intensifying speculation about his death.

NDTV reported this information on Monday (March 16).

The report states that a video of Netanyahu recently went viral on social media, with claims that he had six fingers. Following this, various speculations arose regarding his safety and whereabouts. On Sunday, a video was posted on Netanyahu’s verified X account, showing him ordering coffee at a café in the Jerusalem Hills area. In the video, holding his coffee, he light-heartedly remarked that the news of his death circulating on social media was untrue.

In the video, Netanyahu states, “I’m dying for coffee.” He then extends both hands, saying, “You wanted to count fingers, see.” Towards the end of the video, he is also heard saying something while holding his coffee.

After the video was posted, X’s AI chatbot ‘Grok’ claimed it was an AI-generated deepfake. The platform stated that there is no real-world scenario where Netanyahu would discuss sensitive topics related to Iran or Lebanon in such a manner in a coffee shop.

Simultaneously, social media users also questioned various parts of the video. Some noted that the behavior of the liquid in the coffee cup was unusual, while others claimed that Netanyahu’s facial features occasionally changed.

However, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has dismissed these rumors as ‘fake news.’ A statement declared them to be completely baseless and affirmed that the Prime Minister is in good health.

Meanwhile, ‘The Sataf’ café in Jerusalem also posted several pictures on Instagram confirming that Netanyahu had visited there for coffee on that day. The café’s post read, “We were delighted to host the Prime Minister and his team here today.”