SSC Exams Concluded Smoothly, No Allegations of Question Leak: Education Minister

Education Minister Dr. A N M Ehsanul Haque Milan announced that the first day of the SSC and equivalent examinations, conducted across the country, has been completed smoothly and successfully.

He made this statement at a press conference held at the International Conference Center of the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on Tuesday (April 21) afternoon.

The Education Minister stated, “There is no possibility of question paper leaks in the ongoing SSC and equivalent examinations. The exams are being conducted spontaneously nationwide simultaneously, and no incidents or complaints of question leaks have been reported anywhere.”

He further informed that instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to preserve (archive) CCTV footage to verify any complaints that may emerge regarding the examinations.