No Hostile Behavior Towards Anyone Regarding Press Freedom: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stated that he does not wish to act hostile towards anyone to ensure press freedom in the country. He made this comment on Tuesday (April 21) at a meeting held with members of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), an organization of newspaper owners.

NOAB President Motiur Rahman Chowdhury and other members of the organization were present at this meeting, held in the Public Administration Conference Room of the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.

Speaking about press freedom, the Prime Minister stated that he does not wish to act hostile towards anyone to ensure it. He added that the current government would not follow the path taken by the previous government.

Regarding cases and harassment against journalists, the Prime Minister said that cooperation would be extended for the bail of anyone imprisoned without cause. The Prime Minister also assured that effective measures would be taken regarding outstanding newspaper bills.

At the meeting, NOAB members informed the Prime Minister that the newspaper industry is facing various pressures, including economic ones. NOAB members also presented various demands to the Prime Minister. It is understood that discussions also took place regarding the Wage Board.

After the meeting, NOAB members stated that the Prime Minister spoke with them sincerely. Newspaper owners and editors described the government’s move towards liberal democracy as positive.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, NOAB President Motiur Rahman Chowdhury stated that the Prime Minister has indicated he will meet with newspaper editors once every three months from now on. He believes this will reduce the distance between the government and the editors and owners.

It is noteworthy that during Sheikh Hasina’s government, the head of government met with owners and editors once in 16-17 years, and during the previous Yunus government, it was once every 18 months.