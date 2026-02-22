Saudi Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on the Prime Minister

Dr. Abdullah Jaafar H Bin Abaya, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Dhaka, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The meeting took place on Sunday (February 22) around 11:30 AM at the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat. The Saudi Ambassador extended greetings to Tarique Rahman for forming the government and becoming the Prime Minister. He also conveyed a congratulatory message from the Saudi Crown Prince.

During the meeting, various issues of mutual interest between the two countries were discussed. Emphasis was placed on strengthening the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, bilateral cooperation, and various socio-economic matters.

Earlier, at 9:05 AM, the Prime Minister arrived at the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat to commence his official duties, where he was welcomed by Principal Secretary A B M Abdus Sattar.

Meanwhile, relevant sources informed that after a meeting concerning the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at 12:00 PM, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with several ministers from various ministries at 12:30 PM.