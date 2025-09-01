BCB Elections Likely in Early October

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections are expected to be held in the first week of October, ahead of the upcoming national elections. A BCB source confirmed that the polls are likely to take place on October 4.

Earlier, speculation had surfaced that instead of holding elections, an ad-hoc committee might be formed with current president Aminul Islam Bulbul continuing in charge.

In protest of such discussions, the Dhaka Cricket Club Organizers Association staged a demonstration in Mirpur on August 24.

Meanwhile, the sudden entry of former national captain Tamim Iqbal into the race has already added heat to the electoral atmosphere.

Against this backdrop, the BCB board of directors sat for a meeting in Sylhet on Monday. The meeting began around 2 pm at a five-star hotel, with the upcoming elections as one of the key agenda items. At the time of filing this report, the meeting was still in progress.