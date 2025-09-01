Home » BCB Elections Likely in Early October
Sports

BCB Elections Likely in Early October

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections are expected to be held in the first week of October, ahead of the upcoming national elections. A BCB source confirmed that the polls are likely to take place on October 4.

Earlier, speculation had surfaced that instead of holding elections, an ad-hoc committee might be formed with current president Aminul Islam Bulbul continuing in charge.

In protest of such discussions, the Dhaka Cricket Club Organizers Association staged a demonstration in Mirpur on August 24.

Meanwhile, the sudden entry of former national captain Tamim Iqbal into the race has already added heat to the electoral atmosphere.

Against this backdrop, the BCB board of directors sat for a meeting in Sylhet on Monday. The meeting began around 2 pm at a five-star hotel, with the upcoming elections as one of the key agenda items. At the time of filing this report, the meeting was still in progress.

You may also like

Bangladesh U19 team to visit England next month

Andrew Friedman clears the air on pitching decisions and lackluster finish

Five substitutes sport rule set to become permanent in football

Andy Murray: I could be convinced to play in the Davis Cup...

Walter Smith was a genius with a sixth sense for players’ needs

Detailed team-by-team guide for the new Premiership season this year

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More