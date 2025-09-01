Government Transfers 10 Judges

The government has ordered the transfer of 10 judges at once. The Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification in this regard on Monday (September 1).

According to the notification, in consultation with the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, the following judges of the Bangladesh Judicial Service have been transferred from their current workplaces. Until further orders, they have been appointed to the positions and workplaces mentioned next to their names.

The notification further stated that the officials listed under serial numbers 1 and 2 have been appointed as Judges (District and Sessions Judge) of Speedy Trial Tribunal-2, Dhaka. The remaining officials have been directed to hand over their current responsibilities to the next senior officer or head of office nominated officer by September 2 and to immediately join their new workplaces.