Third Tribunal May Be Formed to Expedite Trials: Legal Adviser

A third tribunal may be formed to expedite trial proceedings, said Legal Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul.

He made the remarks on Tuesday (September 2) morning after visiting the International Crimes Tribunal. He said the government is giving the highest priority to the trials of the July–August atrocities, and the pace of the proceedings is satisfactory.

Present at the time were Housing, Public Works, and Industry Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman, and Chief Prosecutor Advocate Tajul Islam.

Notably, trials of crimes against humanity committed during the July–August movement are progressing vigorously. Formal charges have already been framed in several cases, and witness testimonies have begun. Testimonies in many cases against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are nearing completion.

Proceedings are ongoing in Tribunal-1 and Tribunal-2. However, as renovation of the main building has not yet been completed, Tribunal-2 is currently holding hearings in a temporary tin-shed facility.