BD24 Live’s new initiative for entrepreneurs and businessmen

The popular online news portal BD24 Live has taken a new initiative to highlight the real experiences, struggles and success stories of entrepreneurs and businessmen. The main aim of this initiative is to showcase the inspirational business journey of emerging and established entrepreneurs of the country to the society as well as to encourage the new generation to become entrepreneurs.

Under this initiative, BD24 Live’s multimedia team will capture and present the stories of entrepreneurs through video and visual content. These contents will be disseminated on digital platforms, including BD24 Live’s Facebook page with nearly 9 million followers, so that the stories of entrepreneurs reach a large audience at home and abroad.

BD24 Live authorities said, this platform is open to those who want to highlight their business life journey, achievements, challenges and experiences. The story of the entrepreneur’s struggle, the experience of starting a business, steps to success and future plans will be highlighted in this series with special emphasis.

In this regard, BD24 Live said, “Every success story can be an inspiration for positive change in the society. Our aim is to give courage and guidance to the new generation by highlighting the practical experience of the country’s entrepreneurs.”

Interested traders and entrepreneurs can send their stories through the prescribed process. After the screening, the selected stories will be published on BD24 Live serially.

To send stories and for details contact:

Mobile- 01716-202434

E-mail- [email protected]