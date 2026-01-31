BDT 393 Crore Sales at Trade Fair

Goods worth approximately BDT 393 crore were sold at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair. This information was disclosed at the closing ceremony of the 30th Dhaka International Trade Fair, held on Saturday (January 31) at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal.

Commerce Advisor Sheikh Bashiruddin declared the fair closed, attending as the chief guest. Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman presided over the event.

Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Administrator of FBCCI and Additional Secretary (Export) to the Ministry of Commerce, and Mohammad Hasan Arif, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the Export Promotion Bureau, were present at the ceremony.

According to the fair authorities, the potential export orders from the 329 participating local and foreign institutions amounted to USD 17.98 million or BDT 224.26 crore.

Export orders were received for various products including diversified jute products, electronics and electrical goods, home appliances, cosmetics, hygiene products, processed foods, handloom items, utensils, home textiles, Nakshi Kantha (embroidered quilts), and fabrics. These products are destined for Afghanistan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Turkey.

The fair organizers stated that goods worth an estimated BDT 393 crore (including restaurant sales) were bought and sold locally. At the closing ceremony, participating institutions, including the best pavilions and stalls in various categories, were recognized with awards.

Notably, 329 local and foreign institutions participated in this year’s fair. Eleven institutions from 6 countries—India, Turkey, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Malaysia—took part in this edition of the fair.