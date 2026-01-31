Public Holiday Extended Further Due to Election

A long holiday opportunity has emerged for government employees at the start of February. According to information from the Islamic Foundation, the holy Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of February 3 (Tuesday). On this occasion, February 4 (Wednesday) has been declared a government holiday by executive order. As the following day is February 5 (Thursday), it will be possible to enjoy a continuous four-day vacation by taking just one day off, as February 6 and 7 are Friday and Saturday, respectively—the weekly holidays.

Meanwhile, the 13th National Parliament Election will be held on February 12. On the occasion of the election, the government has declared February 11 and 12 as public holidays. This will be joined by the weekly holidays of Friday and Saturday on February 13 and 14, creating another continuous four-day holiday.

Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Principal Advisor, announced that February 11 has been declared a public holiday for the 13th National Parliament Election. Additionally, February 10 will be a public holiday for workers in industrial areas. February 12, the election day, had already been declared a public holiday.

On the other hand, according to the 2026 government holiday list published by the Ministry of Public Administration, a total of 14 public holidays and 14 holidays by executive order are designated for the year. Among these, 9 days coincide with Fridays and Saturdays. Furthermore, religion-based optional holidays have also been determined for 2026.

Accordingly, 5 days are allocated for Muslim adherents; 9 days for Hindu adherents; 8 days for Christian adherents; 7 days for Buddhist adherents, and 2 days for government employees from ethnic minorities.