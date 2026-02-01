February, The Month of Language, Begins

The arrival of February on the English calendar pages awakens in the hearts of Bengalis the familiar memories of the Language Movement’s defiance and glory. For Bengalis, February is not just a month—it is a time to remember self-identity, the search for roots, and a history of sacrifice.

On February 21, 1952, Bengalis shed their fresh blood to uphold the right to their mother tongue, Bangla. Achieved through street-shaking slogans and blood-red processions, that very Bangla language is today Bangladesh’s greatest ornament and a symbol of national self-identity.

Beyond that glorious chapter of the Language Movement, over a long journey of 74 years, Amar Ekushey is no longer confined to the borders of Bangladesh. This struggle to preserve the dignity of the mother tongue has received international recognition and is celebrated worldwide as International Mother Language Day.

This blood-stained history of Bengalis is today a unique example of glory for the entire world. While there are various discussions about the transformation and flow of language over time, one truth remains eternal—the Bangla language is the heartbeat of Bengalis.

In the cycle of time, February returns each year with renewed splendor. In this continuity of a thousand-year-old linguistic heritage, generation after generation carries forward the legacy of the beloved Bangla language.