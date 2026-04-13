Bengali New Year Today: May All Sorrows and Pains Vanish

Today, Tuesday (April 14), marks the beginning of Pahela Baishakh, the soul-stirring festival of Bengalis, ushering in the Bengali year 1433. On this day of renewed seasonal cycles, as nature awakens anew, it also brings a message of new hope, enthusiasm, and unity into people’s lives. Shaped by a thousand years of history, culture, and tradition, this day has today transcended caste, creed, and religion to become a universal festival.

With the advent of the New Year, millions of Bangladeshis spread across the country and abroad will immerse themselves in joy and celebration. At this auspicious moment of Baishakh, everyone hopes that evil and ugliness will be dispelled, and the triumph of truth, justice, and beauty will echo everywhere. Forgetting the sorrows, pains, and failures of the past year, may the new year bring a message of peace, prosperity, and progress.

On this occasion, President Md. Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have extended their Bengali New Year greetings to the countrymen in separate messages. They described the New Year as a symbol of Bengali unity, culture, and new possibilities, and wished for the happiness, peace, and progress of the nation’s people.

On this New Year’s day, a festive atmosphere prevails everywhere, from the capital city to the rural villages. Through various arrangements, cultural programs, and colorful processions, the Bengali nation is welcoming the New Year.