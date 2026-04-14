‘Krishak Card’ to be Distributed to 2.75 Crore Farmers in Phases: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman handed over ‘Krishak Card’ to farmers in Tangail. He inaugurated the ‘Krishak Card’ program at Shaheed Maruf Stadium in Tangail Sadar Upazila around 12:15 PM on Tuesday, the day of Pohela Boishakh. With the inauguration, incentive funds have reached the hands of farmers.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit are his advisor and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. It is known that during the visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the mazar (shrine) of the oppressed leader of the masses, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, in Tangail.

The Krishak Card is one of BNP’s significant electoral promises. Previously, the government launched the Family Card, Sports Card, and canal digging programs as per its commitments.

Agriculture Minister Amin Ur Rashid stated that initially, the pre-piloting phase of the program would be implemented in 11 agricultural blocks across the country, where 20,671 landless, marginal, and small farmers would receive the ‘Krishak Card’. Through this card, they will receive an annual cash benefit of 2,500 Taka.