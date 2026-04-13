High-Level Committee Formed with Finance Minister as Convener for Electricity Price Adjustment

The government has formed a six-member high-level cabinet committee to tackle the ongoing crisis in the country’s fuel and electricity sectors and to formulate proposals regarding the adjustment of electricity prices.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on April 9, against the backdrop of the crisis created in the fuel sector due to global instability, including conflicts in the Middle East. The notification was published on the Cabinet Division’s website on Monday (April 13).

According to the notification, the Finance Minister has been assigned the responsibility of convenor for the formed committee. Other members of the committee include the Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the Minister for Commerce, the Secretary of the Finance Division, the Secretary of the Power Division, and the Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

The notification states that in the current global situation, this committee will conduct a detailed review of the wholesale and retail electricity tariffs to resolve the escalating fuel and electricity crisis and prepare specific proposals for cabinet meetings. The committee may co-opt new members if necessary.

Furthermore, it has been stated that committee meetings will be held as required, and the Power Division will provide secretarial assistance to this committee. This newly formed committee will be effective immediately.