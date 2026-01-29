Home » Biman Bangladesh Launches Direct Dhaka-Karachi Flight with 150 Passengers
Biman Bangladesh Launches Direct Dhaka-Karachi Flight with 150 Passengers

by newsdesk
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has launched a direct flight service on the Dhaka-Karachi-Dhaka route, with its first flight carrying 150 passengers. On Thursday, January 29, Biman’s inaugural flight, BG-341, departed from Dhaka for Karachi at 8 PM.

An event was organized at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to commemorate the occasion. Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Advisor to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, was present at the ceremony.

Also in attendance were Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, and Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, Air Vice Marshal Md. Mostafa Mahmud Siddique.

The event was presided over by Biman’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Md. Shafiqur Rahman. Officials from the ministry, Biman, Civil Aviation, and other organizations were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Biman’s first flight was scheduled to arrive in Karachi at 11 PM local time on Thursday.

The return flight, BG-342, will depart from Karachi at 12:01 AM today and is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow, Friday, January 30, at 4:20 AM.

As per the winter schedule, effective from January 29, flights will depart from Dhaka every Thursday and Saturday at 8 PM local time, arriving in Karachi at 11 PM. The return flights will depart from Karachi at 12:01 AM local time, arriving in Dhaka at 4:20 AM on the same day.

The launch of this route establishes direct air communication between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

