Repatriation is the Only Solution to the Rohingya Crisis: Chief Advisor

Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus stated that the repatriation of over a million Rohingya refugees, who have sought shelter in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar’s Rakhine State is the only practical and sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

He urged the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to continue playing an active role in ensuring the safe repatriation of the Rohingyas.

The Chief Advisor made these remarks when UNHCR’s newly appointed Country Representative, Ivo Freijsen, paid a courtesy call on him at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

During the meeting, the UNHCR representative highlighted the “dramatic decline in funding” for aid operations in the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.

He also emphasized the need to enhance self-reliance and livelihood-based opportunities in the camps.

Professor Yunus noted that despite the interim government organizing several high-level programs over the past year, the Rohingya crisis is still not receiving the anticipated international attention.

He mentioned that the UN Secretary-General’s visit to the refugee camps last Ramadan helped to bring the issue to the international stage, but further attention is required.

The Chief Advisor stated that the prolonged stay of Rohingyas in the camps cannot be a solution.

This has already led to various tensions with the local population. Therefore, it is crucial to intensify new international initiatives to ensure repatriation.

The Chief Advisor said, “The problem began in Myanmar, and the solution must also come from there. A frustrated and angry young generation, with access to technology in the camps, is growing up—this is not good news for anyone.

Our responsibility is to send them back to their homeland with peace and dignity.”

The meeting also discussed the Rohingya situation in Bhasan Char, the upcoming national election and referendum, and the country’s democratic transition. Professor Yunus stated that many refugees are leaving the shelter on Bhasan Char and spreading into the mainland, creating new challenges for the country.

Ivo Freijsen mentioned that the newly appointed UNHCR chief, Barham Salih, has expressed interest in visiting Bangladesh soon, and there is a possibility of him touring the Rohingya camps. He added that his predecessor, Filippo Grandi, had visited the camps multiple times since 2017.

The Chief Advisor stated that Bangladesh is fully prepared to organize a free, fair, and festive election.

He said, “We aim to set a new standard in organizing elections. Ensuring credible and orderly elections is the goal of all our efforts. For first-time voters and new voters, we want to make the election process enjoyable and inclusive.”

SDG Coordinator and Senior Secretary Lamia Murshed was present at the meeting.