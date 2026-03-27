Trump’s New Message on Iran Attack

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for a potential attack on Iran’s power infrastructure until April 6. He made this decision citing progress in discussions to end the ongoing conflict. Qatari-based news outlet Al Jazeera reported this news.

In a statement on Thursday, Trump announced that he is suspending plans to attack power facilities for 10 days “at the request of the Iranian government.” According to the new deadline, this pause will last until April 6, 8 PM (Eastern Time).

This announcement comes at a time when the United States is increasing pressure on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This strait is critically important for global oil supply, with approximately one-fifth of the world’s total oil being transported through it.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had warned that if the strait was not reopened within 48 hours, Iran’s power plants would be attacked. Later on Monday, he extended the deadline by another five days, citing “constructive discussions”—although Iran has denied any such discussions taking place.

The U.S. claims the war is rapidly coming to an end, but in reality, the situation remains tense. In this conflict, which began with attacks by the U.S. and Israel on February 28, approximately 1,937 people have been killed in Iran so far, and 13 U.S. soldiers have died. Further casualties have been reported in various locations across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the plan to target Iran’s power infrastructure has faced widespread criticism from the international community. According to experts, destroying civilian infrastructure could be considered a war crime under the Geneva Conventions. Human rights organization Amnesty International has called this plan a “threat of potential war crimes.”

On the other hand, Iran has claimed that no discussions are ongoing and that if its energy infrastructure is attacked, it will launch even more widespread counterattacks in the region.

Analysts believe that the situation may not move towards a quick resolution but rather escalate into a larger conflict, especially if a ground offensive begins.