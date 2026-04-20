BNP Announces Final List for Reserved Women’s Seats

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced its final list of candidates for the reserved women’s seats of the 13th National Parliament. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi declared the list on Monday (April 20) at noon.

Among those nominated in the announced list are—Selima Rahman, Shirin Sultana, Rasheda Begum Hira, Rehana Akhter Ranu, Newaz Halima Arli, Mosammat Farida Yasmin, Bilkis Islam, Shakila Farzana, Helen Zerin Khan, Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Jeba Amin Khan, Mahmuda Habiba, Sabira Sultana, Sansila Jebreen, Sanjida Islam Tuli, Sultana Ahmed, Fahmida Haque, Anna Minj, Subarna Shikdar, Shamim Ara Begum Swapna, Shammi Akhter, Ferdousi Ahmed, Bithika Binte Hossain, Suraiya Zerin.

Also nominated are—Mansura Akhter, Zaharat Adib Chowdhury, Momtaz Alam, Fahima Nasrin, Arifa Sultana, Sanjida Yasmin, Shawkat Ara Akhter, Madhabi Marma, Selina Sultana, and Rezeka Sultana.

According to party sources, these candidates have been nominated based on their experience, organizational role, and political acceptability.

Following the publication of the list, discussions have begun within the party and in the political arena. The BNP leadership states that the main objective of these nominations is to further strengthen women’s representation in parliament.