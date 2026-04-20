Prime Minister Emphasizes Establishment of Justice Alongside Rule of Law

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman stated that the rule of law alone is not the ultimate solution, and establishing justice in crime suppression is equally crucial. He emphasized that merely enforcing laws is insufficient to ensure lasting peace and order in society; the actual establishment of justice is essential.

He made these remarks on Monday (April 20) around 11:30 AM in Bogura, during the inaugural ceremony of ‘e-Bail Bond,’ a digitization initiative for the judiciary.

Earlier, he inaugurated the new building of the Bogura District Bar Association, formally opening it around 11:00 AM.

This marks his first visit to his home district, Bogura, since assuming the office of Prime Minister. He was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, during the visit.

In the morning, he embarked on a road journey from his Gulshan residence in the capital towards Bogura, arriving at 11:05 AM.

Upon his arrival in Bogura, Deputy Commissioner Md. Toufiqur Rahman greeted him with flowers. Concurrently, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Salma Akter extended a floral welcome to Dr. Zubaida Rahman.

Extensive security measures and a festive atmosphere were observed throughout Bogura surrounding the visit.