BNP Must Not Become a Party Like Awami League: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on party leaders and activists to engage with the people and restore peace and order in the country, saying that politics will not continue as in the past.

Addressing a gathering before BNP’s voluntary canal-cleaning campaign in Uttara, Dhaka, on Tuesday (2 September), Mirza Fakhrul urged leaders and activists to uphold the ideals of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman in their political activities.

“The politics of only chanting slogans will not work; politics must be rooted in the ideals of Shaheed Zia. And BNP must not turn into a hired party like the Awami League. If that happens, the people will not support us,” he said.

Reaffirming his stance on national sovereignty, he said: “There will be no compromise when it comes to the independence and sovereignty of our country. We will defend it with the last drop of our blood. Even if Sheikh Hasina flees abroad, she continues her mischief from India. But if Awami League activists dare to attack, their hands will be broken.”

Commenting on the current political landscape, Mirza Fakhrul said: “Dr. Muhammad Yunus has no intention of doing politics; he has stepped in only to help restore peace in the country. While everything used to be under Sheikh Hasina’s control, BNP will bring balance of power in the days ahead.”

He further stated that BNP activists respect the rule of law and assured: “Law will function as law. Once BNP comes to power, the media will enjoy complete freedom.”

Addressing Chhatra Dal (BNP’s student wing), he instructed members not to create unrest during student union elections or in any other setting. He also urged police to play a more responsible role, leaving behind the past. Additionally, he called on all to remain united against rumors spread on social media.